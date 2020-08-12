LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #133 'Bob Bradley with the Tiger'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:40 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's one of my favorite photos of Bob Bradley.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

