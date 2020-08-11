LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #132 'Campus aerial shot in 1960s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: You guys seem to like aerial shots of the campus, so today I figured an aerial shot from the late 60s might be nice.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.