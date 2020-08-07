LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #128 '1903 Football team'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Most Tiger fans know that John Heisman coached here, but few really knew much about him. I've often heard that the reason Georgia Tech hired him away from us was because he kept beating them on the field. Well, I think that's part of it, but not the whole story (more info in the thread).

Check out John Heisman's 1903 team, unfortunately John Heisman is not in the photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.