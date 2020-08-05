LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #126 'Memorial Bridge'

Mintaka's take: Today we see a couple of photos of the old "Memorial Bridge" that was a familiar landmark for years around the Clemson area until Lake Hartwell was built. You can see Tillman Hall in the background to the right in the photo below.

The satellite image below should give an idea as to where the bridge once was. In the satellite image I marked in orange where the old highway 123 was before the lake. You can even still see evidence of the old highway in the photo.

The small white "X" shows the approximate location of the bridge on the old highway.

Now this is where my memory gets a little fuzzy. Part of the old bridge remained intact underwater for years without any problem.

But, a drought (I think in the 80s) caused the lake level to drop to where it was becoming a danger to boaters. The Army Corps of Engineers ended up having to blowup what was left of the bridge in order to clear the waterway.

