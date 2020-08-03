LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today we'll take a tour of campus by looking at some real old photos from 1930. Here we see the main building.

Here's one of Riggs Hall.

Here's a photo of the long gone Dairy Science Building.

Another photo of the 3rd Barracks.

And we'll end our 1930 tour with a great shot of the main building.

