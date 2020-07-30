LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #120 'Early Homecoming Displays'

Mintaka's take: Homecoming displays have come a long way. Take for example the photo of the homecoming display below, which was from the 1958 season. That's supposed to be a Wake Forest Demon Deacon that the Tiger has cornered on a goal post.

Below is another from the 1958 season.

These displays got a little better as we got into the 1960s. The one below is from the 1961 season.

By the late 60s these displays started to get some size to them as shown in the photo below from the 1967 season.

This last photo shows a clever one with two tigers pulling on a Maryland terrapin. Notice how it spans the road?

