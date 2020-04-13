LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #12 'Fred Cone as Santa in 1948'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Fred Cone dressed up as Santa Claus in 1948.

The picture is from practice just before Christmas as the Tigers prepared for the Gator Bowl.

Clemson won 24-23 behind the strong performance of Cone, who had 14 carries for 72 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Frank Howard was quoted as saying a six-yard rush on fourth down late in the fourth quarter by Cone was his most memorable play as Clemson's head coach and, according to him, likely saved his coaching job.

Game summary

Clemson - Fred Cone, 1 yard touchdown run (Jack Miller kick)

Clemson - Fred Cone, 1 yard touchdown run (Miller kick)

Missouri - Harold Entsminger, 23 yard touchdown run (Dawson kick)

Missouri - Harold Entsminger, 1 yard touchdown run (Dawson kick)

Clemson - John Poulos 9 yard touchdown pass from Bobby Gage (Miller kick)