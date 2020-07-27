LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #117 'Football parking lot at Bowman Field'
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 27, 2020 10:52 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Back when football games were being played on Riggs Field, Bowman Field would be filled with cars. You can see part of Sikes Hall in the background.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

