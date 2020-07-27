LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #117 'Football parking lot at Bowman Field'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Back when football games were being played on Riggs Field, Bowman Field would be filled with cars. You can see part of Sikes Hall in the background.

