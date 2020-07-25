LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #115 'Climbing the goalpost in 1950s
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, July 25, 2020 8:00 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: No real description needed here with this photo from the early 50s, except to say that it was a simpler time.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Hunter Renfrow and wife expecting first child
Hunter Renfrow and wife expecting first child
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #115 'Climbing the goalpost in 1950s
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #115 'Climbing the goalpost in 1950s
Two Tigers named to Maxwell Award watch list
Two Tigers named to Maxwell Award watch list
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week