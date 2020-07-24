LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #114 'Watching Clemson games on TV in 70s'

Mintaka's take: By the 70s more and more games were being televised in Death Valley, which gave the Tigers a lot of national and regional exposure. The photo below shows the huge older equipment used in the 70s.

However, many of the Tiger's away games were also being televised around the 70s too. Any of you remember trying to watch those away games in Johnstone using just a set of rabbit ears? Somebody had to go outside and hold the antenna so we could receive the game, lol. If that didn't work try the old tin foil trick.

You also needed someone by the TV to bang on the side to keep the picture from rolling during a critical Tiger drive. I can't tell you how many games I saw on somebody's old hand-me-down TV from various dorm rooms.

