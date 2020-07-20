LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #110 'Gameday sign in 1973'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: An impressive sign on the side of one of the High Rises during the 1973 season.

