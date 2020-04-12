LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #11 'Band marching towards Death Valley'
Sunday, April 12, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of the Clemson band marching towards Death Valley in 1962.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 11th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years of the changes in Tiger Town.

