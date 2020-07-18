LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #108 'College Cafe and Sandwich Shop in 1940s'

Tony Crumpton

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Before there was TD's and before there was Dan's, that was the location of the College Café and Sandwich Shop.

Below is an interior photo taken in the early 40s.

