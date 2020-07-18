LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #108 'College Cafe and Sandwich Shop in 1940s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:50 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Before there was TD's and before there was Dan's, that was the location of the College Café and Sandwich Shop.

Below is an interior photo taken in the early 40s.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week