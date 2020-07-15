LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #105 'Early days of Sikes Hall'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Today's photo of the agricultural building (Sikes Hall) was probably taken in the 1910s or 1920s. This building did, like so many other buildings on campus, suffered a tremendous amount of fire damage on April 1, 1925, just after a campus visit of the newly appointed president Enoch Walter Sikes. As if Sikes didn't have his hands full with rebuilding the agricultural building, the following year Mechanical Hall was totally destroyed by fire. Sikes indeed had a tough start as the president of the college.

