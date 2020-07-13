LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #103 'Olin Hall in 1950s'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a photo taken in the late 50s of Olin Hall.

Completed in 1953, Olin Hall was named for F.W. Olin by the John M. Olin Foundation, which made a $2 million gift to Clemson to construct the building.

Notice the prefabs to the right in the distance?

