LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #101 'Football reunions'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Reunions are a fun tradition at Clemson. Today's photo is from the 1953 football season where we see the 1923 football team reunion. This 1923 team was coached under William H. "Navy Bill" Saunders and went 5-2-1. A more recent reunion was held on September 23, 2006 and was for the 1981 National Championship team. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]