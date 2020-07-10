LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #100 'Downtown Clemson'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Here's an interesting photo of downtown Clemson just after the war. This shows Martin's Drug Store in its old location, which is now part of Tiger Town Tavern. For a better perspective, here's a more recent photo. Taken sometime around 1950, here are a couple of photos of the interior of Martin's. Sometimes called Doc Martin's or Martin's Library, the place was very popular with the cadets.

The building next to Martin's Drug Store is shown below and was built in 1928 by the Clemson Masons. It also was home to the first bank in Clemson.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

