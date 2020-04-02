LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #1 "Pre-1952 Death Valley"
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:35 PM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Many of the photos have been initially submitted by long-time TigerNet member Mintaka®, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out the first historical photo of an aerial shot of Clemson before 1952.

Clemson's 'Death Valley' is in the upper left corner of the campus picture.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our first retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.

