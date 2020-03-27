Kirk Herbstreit would be 'shocked' if football was played in 2020
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, March 27, 2020 10:16 AM
Herbstreit thinks football might be taking a backseat for a while
Things are stuck on pause or canceled for the foreseeable future in the sports world.

College football and NFL fans are worried that their sports might be postponed or shortened for their respective seasons.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit doubts that football will be back anytime soon.

"I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I'll be so surprised if that happens," Herbstreit said on ESPN Radio Thursday.

"Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you're 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don't know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don't know how you can do it with the optics of it."

Herbstreit thinks that the coronavirus will get much worse before it gets better.

"As much as I hate to say it, I think we're scratching the surface of where this thing's gonna go."

