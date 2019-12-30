Kirk Herbstreit fires back at Ohio State fans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit called Clemson's hard-fought 29-23 Fiesta Bowl win on Saturday night. After the contest, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and many involved with their program were upset on a few questionable 50-50 calls. They thought a few calls hurt their chances for their first ever win over the Tigers (Spoiler: kicking FGs in the redzone was likely the main difference maker). Herbstreit responded to several Ohio State fans that were calling him out, saying the calls were part of a larger conspiracy theory with the refs and ESPN wanting Clemson in the title game. Herbie wasn't playing around in the following tweets on Monday:

It’s truly amazing people like you are real. If ESPN has its way

Ohio St would be in EVERY national championship game!Ohio St=RATINGS!!!!

The ridiculous notion that ESPN is out to get the B1G or Ohio St is comical.

People cannot be this ignorant. #Sheep https://t.co/ZbTOjtuC4j — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

I said what I thought during the game. Looked like a catch and fumble to me. I don’t understand how it was overturned. But there were a lot of things that impacted the outcome of the game. But that was the one call that I didn’t agree with at all. https://t.co/OrRIZ3VSJu — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

AGAINNNNN Phan I said on air and I said it on here the missed the call. Was shocked they reversed the call. How else do you recommend I be more clear???

As far as Urban he’s a friend of mine-I don’t control what everyone at Espn says or does. https://t.co/yYLy4ZizDL — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

Bizarre you actually think this is true. Truly ridiculous. https://t.co/viUDBnPmQv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019

Ohio State rates better than ANYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY team in CFB!!!!!!!!

To think ANY network wouldn’t want them is laughable. https://t.co/2UgsIOgIt2 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2019