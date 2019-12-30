Kirk Herbstreit fires back at Ohio State fans
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 30, 2019 7:49 PM
Brad Mills - USA Today Sports
Brad Mills - USA Today Sports

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit called Clemson's hard-fought 29-23 Fiesta Bowl win on Saturday night.

After the contest, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and many involved with their program were upset on a few questionable 50-50 calls. They thought a few calls hurt their chances for their first ever win over the Tigers (Spoiler: kicking FGs in the redzone was likely the main difference maker).

Herbstreit responded to several Ohio State fans that were calling him out, saying the calls were part of a larger conspiracy theory with the refs and ESPN wanting Clemson in the title game.

Herbie wasn't playing around in the following tweets on Monday:

WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
