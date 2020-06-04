Justyn Ross speaks out ahead of surgery, says he will 'shock the world'

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday that Justyn Ross will have surgery on Friday in Pittsburgh for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine. Ross is set to miss the upcoming season, but he released a social media statement Thursday saying he's already primed for his comeback. "Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy .. this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world," Ross said on Twitter. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Ross feels fine but that doctors said he was going to be at risk with the condition playing football without a surgery. Swinney said the specialist involved was "optimistic" Ross would be able to return to the game after surgery.

The Phenix City, Alabama target has totaled 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons at Clemson.

He has been a projected first-round selection for the 2021 NFL draft.

