In-state kicker joins team as walk-on

TigerNet Staff

Former Nation Ford High School (SC) kicker Quinn Castner has joined the Clemson football team as a walk-on.

"I’m blessed to announce that I have made the football team at Clemson University as a walk-on!" the true freshman posted on social media. "Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of your support, and for helping me become who I am today!"

Via KickingWorld.com: The HS Senior led the state of South Carolina in field goals made (13/14) for an impressive 93% showing his consistency throughout the long season. Three of his field goals were over 40 yards and he was a perfect 35/35 on PATs. At our very competitive 2019 Charlotte event he hit 7 consecutive field goals through 50 yards.

Other placekickers on the Clemson roster include junior and returning starter B.T. Potter, redshirt freshman Jonathan Weitz and redshirt freshman punter/placekicker Aidan Swanson.

