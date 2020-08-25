In-state kicker joins team as walk-on
by - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:22 PM

Former Nation Ford High School (SC) kicker Quinn Castner has joined the Clemson football team as a walk-on.

"I’m blessed to announce that I have made the football team at Clemson University as a walk-on!" the true freshman posted on social media. "Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of your support, and for helping me become who I am today!"

Via KickingWorld.com: The HS Senior led the state of South Carolina in field goals made (13/14) for an impressive 93% showing his consistency throughout the long season. Three of his field goals were over 40 yards and he was a perfect 35/35 on PATs. At our very competitive 2019 Charlotte event he hit 7 consecutive field goals through 50 yards.

Other placekickers on the Clemson roster include junior and returning starter B.T. Potter, redshirt freshman Jonathan Weitz and redshirt freshman punter/placekicker Aidan Swanson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
Kirk Herbstreit talks "asterisk" on season, College GameDay plans
Kirk Herbstreit talks "asterisk" on season, College GameDay plans
Levon Kirkland pens heartfelt letter to his former Steelers LB teammates
Levon Kirkland pens heartfelt letter to his former Steelers LB teammates
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week