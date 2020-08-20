IPTAY to give bonus points for 2020 donations

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The IPTAY Board of Directors announced a priority point bonus program to reward donors for 2020 donations.

This is the first time that bonus points have been offered in the history of the priority points award system.

IPTAY is excited to offer this to the Clemson family as a way to say thank you during this challenging time.

“We are excited to be able to offer donors the opportunity to earn bonus points for their IPTAY 2020 donation," IPTAY CEO Davis Babb said in a statement. "We are facing challenging times and the ability to reward donors who leave their commitment with IPTAY is substantial and important. I want to thank the IPTAY Board for their leadership on this significant benefit to our loyal donors."

More from IPTAY:

Option 1: Donors who leave 100% of their 2020 donation with IPTAY will receive 100 bonus points and donors who leave 50% – 99.9% of their 2020 donation will receive 50 bonus points. These bonus points will count towards the donor’s cumulative IPTAY Priority Point total and will remain with the donor for the lifetime of their account.

Option #2: IPTAY donors who purchase football season tickets will also have the opportunity to donate their 2020 football season ticket payments to IPTAY. For each 2020 football season ticket donated to IPTAY, the donor will receive 5 bonus points. These bonus points will count towards the donor’s cumulative IPTAY Priority Point total and will remain with the donor for the lifetime of their account.

IPTAY 2020 donation refund requests will begin on August 24.