Hunter Renfrow and wife expecting first child

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and his wife Camilla took to Instagram this week to make a big announcement - the couple is expecting their first child. The Renfrows are shown holding an ultrasound picture, and Camilla says, "The sweetest miracle! Baby Renfrow is coming soon and we couldn't be more excited! Thank you Jesus for this precious little one, our hearts are bursting."

The Bulsworth Trophy winner as a senior at Clemson, Renfrow left school with the record for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a catch (43). On top of that, his 37 career catches in the College Football Playoff is also the best ever.

After being taken in the fifth round of last year's draft by the Raiders, Renfrow hauled in 49 catches for 605 yards, and four touchdowns in 2019.