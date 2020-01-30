Former Clemson star returning to former NFL coaching spot

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former All-ACC Clemson defensive lineman Brentson Buckner is returning to coach for the Arizona Cardinals, he confirmed on social media after reports Wednesday. Buckner is a defensive line coach and held that position for a season with fellow former Tiger Clelin Ferrell last year with the Oakland Raiders. Raiders coach Jon Gruden made a surprising move to replace Buckner after the group made improvements year-to-year, opting to bring in former coaching colleague Rod Marinelli. Buckner coached with the Cardinals from 2013-17 and also spent one season with the Tampa Bay Bucs (2018).

He played in the NFL from 1994-2005 with stints for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.