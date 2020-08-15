Former Clemson forward signs with Ironi Nahariya

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame has signed with Ironi Nahariya in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Blossomgame averaged 16 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with the Windy City Bulls in the G-League last season.

He played for the Cleveland Cavs during the 2018-2019 season and averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs selected Blossomgame in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

He finished his four-year Clemson career with 87 games in double figures in scoring, and 32 games with at least 20 points, both of which are top-10 totals in school history. He finished his career ranked fifth in Clemson record books with 1,733 points and eighth with 831 rebounds. He is one of only three players in Tiger history, along with Trevor Booker and Elden Campbell, to post at least 1,700 points and 800 rebounds in a career.