Former Clemson center signs with new European team
by - Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:19 PM
Former Clemson center signs with new European team

Former Clemson center Landry Nnoko has signed to continue playing overseas with KK Crvena Zvedza in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nnoko played the last two seasons in Berlin, Germany and won a league title with Alba Berlin.

In Euroleague play, he averaged 8.7 points and almost six rebounds in 28 games.

Previously, he was a part of the Detroit Pistons organization, earning defensive player of the year honors in the G-League.

Nnoko made the All-ACC defensive team as a senior with an ACC-leading 2.3 blocks per game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Boomer Esiason suggests CFB players including Clemson are getting COVID-19 on purpose
Boomer Esiason suggests CFB players including Clemson are getting COVID-19 on purpose
Clemson ranked No. 2 team of last decade
Clemson ranked No. 2 team of last decade
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #90 'Snowstorm fun in the 70s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #90 'Snowstorm fun in the 70s'
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week