|
Former Clemson center signs with new European team
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:19 PM-
Former Clemson center
Landry Nnoko has signed to continue playing overseas with KK Crvena Zvedza in Belgrade, Serbia.
Nnoko played the last two seasons in Berlin, Germany and won a league title with Alba Berlin. In Euroleague play, he averaged 8.7 points and almost six rebounds in 28 games. Previously, he was a part of the Detroit Pistons organization, earning defensive player of the year honors in the G-League. Nnoko made the All-ACC defensive team as a senior with an ACC-leading 2.3 blocks per game.
Nnoko played the last two seasons in Berlin, Germany and won a league title with Alba Berlin.
In Euroleague play, he averaged 8.7 points and almost six rebounds in 28 games.
Previously, he was a part of the Detroit Pistons organization, earning defensive player of the year honors in the G-League.
Nnoko made the All-ACC defensive team as a senior with an ACC-leading 2.3 blocks per game.
Tags: Landry Nnoko