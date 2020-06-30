Former Clemson center signs with new European team

Nnoko played the last two seasons in Berlin, Germany and won a league title with Alba Berlin.

In Euroleague play, he averaged 8.7 points and almost six rebounds in 28 games.

Previously, he was a part of the Detroit Pistons organization, earning defensive player of the year honors in the G-League.

Nnoko made the All-ACC defensive team as a senior with an ACC-leading 2.3 blocks per game.