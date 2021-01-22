Former Clemson WR signs with Ravens
by - 2021 Jan 22, Fri 16:13
Cain gets a new start in the same division. (USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)
Cain gets a new start in the same division. (USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced on Friday.

Cain has spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught five passes for 72 yards in six games in 2019, then spent much of this season on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder put up 724 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Clemson. He declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round after that campaign. He suffered a torn ACL before hitting the field with the Colts, totaling four catches for 52 yards there in 2019.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Deon Cain
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR signs with Ravens
Former Clemson WR signs with Ravens
FSU outlasts Clemson in double overtime
FSU outlasts Clemson in double overtime
Clemson offers No. 1-rated DE
Clemson offers No. 1-rated DE
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week