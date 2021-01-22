Former Clemson WR signs with Ravens

TigerNet Staff by

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced on Friday. Cain has spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught five passes for 72 yards in six games in 2019, then spent much of this season on Pittsburgh's practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder put up 724 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Clemson. He declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round after that campaign. He suffered a torn ACL before hitting the field with the Colts, totaling four catches for 52 yards there in 2019.