Former Clemson WR signs futures contract with Jaguars

Peake had three catches for 28 yards the last two seasons, primarily playing on special teams. In 2018, on special teams, he had 11 tackles.

For his NFL career, he has 22 receptions for 214 yards in 31 career games.

He was a seventh-round draft pick (241st overall) out of Clemson by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft as had 99 catches for 1,172 yards and ten touchdowns during his collegiate career.

At Dorman high, he had 52 catches for 881 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.