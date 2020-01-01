Former Clemson TE signs futures contract with Bucs
(Photo: Douglas Defelice / USATODAY)

Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett signed a futures contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Leggett spent time with the Tampa Bay practice squad mostly but did have a spot on the active roster later in the season. He did not register a catch in the 2019 season.

Leggett was claimed by the Bucs over the offseason after the New York Jets waived him. He was a fifth-round selection in N.Y. but had some injury issues that hampered his career track there.

His best season was in 2018 with action in 15 games and four starts with 14 catches for 114 yards and a TD.

