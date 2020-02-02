Former Clemson QB commits to ACC school

Brice is staying in the ACC with the Duke Blue Devils.

"Thankful for this opportunity! #dukegang" Brice's tweet read.

Brice was on campus for an official visit after announcing in January that he would be graduating from Clemson and moving on to play his next two seasons elsewhere.

Brice saw action in 13 of Clemson's 15 games this season, passing for 581 yards with four TDs to one INT and a 58.8 completion rate.

The Tigers and Blue Devils are not scheduled to play in either of the next two seasons. The Blue Devils made their first ACC Championship appearance in 2013 under coach David Cutcliffe.