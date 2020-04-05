Former Clemson DT giving back to local, hometown first responders

Jarrett is providing meals for first responders, in Atlanta and his hometown area of Rockdale County, twice a week for the whole month of April per Fox 5 Atlanta.

"I feel like it’s part of my duty being a big face in the city and being from Rockdale County, I’m going to always try and serve where I can, especially in times of need,” Jarrett told the TV outlet.

Jarrett was a 2018 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in the NFL, for his work with the Falcons' social-justice initiative and the Promise Center and Thomasville Heights Boys & Girls Club.

Jarrett agreed to a four-year deal worth $68 million ($38 million guaranteed) last summer.