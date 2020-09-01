Former Clemson DL waived by Texans
Former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins is out of work in Houston...for now.

The Texans announced he was waived by the team on Monday. Huggins had signed as an undrafted free agent there last year before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him off their practice squad for action in four games.

Huggins briefly was with the New England Patriots and then back to the Eagles before returning to Houston.

The Houston Chronicle says Huggins could be a "prime candidate" for rejoining the Texans practice squad.

The Orangeburg native tallied three total tackles and two QB pressures with the Eagles. He posted 83 stops, 11.5 for loss, with seven sacks, 25 QB pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games as a Tiger (four starts).

