Former Clemson DL released by Vikings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Minnesota Vikings announced recently that defensive tackle Albert Huggins has been released from their practice squad.

During his young NFL career, the 23-year-old has already had short stints with the Vikings, Lions, Eagles, Patriots, and Texans.

In 2019, Huggins appears in four games with the Texans and registered three tackles.

He was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent.

At Clemson, he played 911 snaps over 46 games, posting 83 stops (11.5 for loss) with seven sacks and 25 QB pressures.