Former Clemson DE put on PUP list

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Detroit Lions training camp starting.

The fourth-round draft pick missed time last season with a shoulder injury and had surgery before his rookie year for a torn pectoral muscle.

He ended up playing in four games and totaling eight tackles.

Bryant earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and logged 29 starts in 51 games as a Tiger.