|
Former Clemson DE put on PUP list
|Monday, August 3, 2020 2:10 PM-
Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Detroit Lions training camp starting.
The fourth-round draft pick missed time last season with a shoulder injury and had surgery before his rookie year for a torn pectoral muscle.
He ended up playing in four games and totaling eight tackles.
Bryant earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and logged 29 starts in 51 games as a Tiger.
Tags: Austin Bryant