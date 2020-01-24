|
Former Clemson DC now nation's top-paid coordinator, Venables at No. 2
|Friday, January 24, 2020 12:01 PM- -
Brent Venables was briefly the nation's highest-paid coordinator after LSU's Dave Aranda moved on to be head coach of Baylor. Now former Clemson defensive coordinator
Kevin Steele holds the title...for now.
Steele is set to make $2.5 million per year, which would match Aranda's 2019 salary. Venables earned $2.2 million before bonuses last year and added just short of $300,000 in reaching performance goals. Venables' last major contract was announced in July of 2018. Auburn finished 28th in total defense last year and 37th the year before, notching top-20 ranks in scoring defense in 2019 (17th; 19.7) and 2018 (14th; 19.2). Clemson has finished in the top-10 in total defense each season since 2014 and five of the last six years in scoring defense. Steele coached for Clemson from 2009-11 with two top-20-ranked defenses and a 71st-finish after his Clemson finale in the Orange Bowl blowout loss.
