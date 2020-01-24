Former Clemson DC now nation's top-paid coordinator, Venables at No. 2

Steele is set to make $2.5 million per year, which would match Aranda's 2019 salary. Venables earned $2.2 million before bonuses last year and added just short of $300,000 in reaching performance goals.

Venables' last major contract was announced in July of 2018.

Auburn finished 28th in total defense last year and 37th the year before, notching top-20 ranks in scoring defense in 2019 (17th; 19.7) and 2018 (14th; 19.2).

Clemson has finished in the top-10 in total defense each season since 2014 and five of the last six years in scoring defense.

Steele coached for Clemson from 2009-11 with two top-20-ranked defenses and a 71st-finish after his Clemson finale in the Orange Bowl blowout loss.