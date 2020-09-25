Former Clemson DB working with high school while serving NFL suspension

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland is currently serving a four-game NFL suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Breeland is waiting out his suspension helping out at practice and attending games with the Lincoln Prep football program.

“I really wanted to stay around ball,” Breeland said via Fox 4 Kansas City.

Breeland is giving back to the kids but also realizes they have helped him too.

“A lot of the guys, they really helped me through my tough times. It’s been tough for me to really sit out."

He has two sit out two more NFL games before he is allowed to play.