Former Clemson DB signs with Ravens practice squad
by - Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:54 PM
Gilchrist has 14 career interceptions. (Jeff Curry - USA Today Sports)
The Baltimore Ravens signed former Clemson defensive back Marcus Gilchrist to their practice squad this week.

Gilchrist has played both safety and cornerback during his pro career. He was with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before being released in December, and has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, New York Jets and San Diego Chargers.

He tallied a career-high 82 tackles and three interceptions as a starting safety in 2015 with the Jets. He played in three gamest last year with the Jaguars.

Gilchrist was a Chargers second-round draft pick from Clemson in 2011 and has 14 career interceptions.

