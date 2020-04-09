|
Former Clemson DB returning to Super Bowl champs
|Thursday, April 9, 2020 2:17 PM- -
The gang's all back together in K.C.
Clemson's trio of reigning Super Bowl champs are sticking together it appears, as free agent Bashaud Breeland is signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs per multiple reports. Sammy Watkins also signed a one-year deal earlier this month for $9 million with it worth up to $16 million with incentives. Dorian O'Daniel is still on his rookie contract with the Chiefs.
The seventh-year pro Breeland totaled two interceptions and eight passes defended last season.
Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Super Bowl, is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to a source. Breeland played in every game for the Super Bowl champs last season.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2020