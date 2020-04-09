Former Clemson DB returning to Super Bowl champs
by - Correspondent - Thursday, April 9, 2020 2:17 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Tim Fuller)
(USA TODAY Sports-Tim Fuller)

The gang's all back together in K.C.

Clemson's trio of reigning Super Bowl champs are sticking together it appears, as free agent Bashaud Breeland is signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs per multiple reports.

Sammy Watkins also signed a one-year deal earlier this month for $9 million with it worth up to $16 million with incentives.

Dorian O'Daniel is still on his rookie contract with the Chiefs.

The seventh-year pro Breeland totaled two interceptions and eight passes defended last season.

