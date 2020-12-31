Former Clemson DB expected to sign with Ravens

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign safety Jayron Kearse according to multiple reports after being released by the Lions on Monday. Kearse has been visiting with the Ravens the last few days and currently going through COVID-19 protocols before signing to the team's practice squad. He had 59 tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 11 games this season with the Lions. The former Clemson standout signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Vikings.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

Free agent S Jayron Kearse listed on personnel notice as visiting Ravens. That means he’s started COVID protocols necessary to sign with new team. Ravens looking for safety depth. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 30, 2020

#Ravens are expected to sign safety Jayron Kearse to the practice squad, per source. He's visiting the team this week after #Lions released him Monday. Kearse had 59 tackles in 11 games with Detroit. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 30, 2020

Former #Lions S Jayron Kearse, now a free agent, is expected to sign with the #Ravens practice squad after he clears COVID-19 protocols, source said. A potential promotion come playoff time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020