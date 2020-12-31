Former Clemson DB expected to sign with Ravens
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 31, Thu 11:18
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign safety Jayron Kearse according to multiple reports after being released by the Lions on Monday.

Kearse has been visiting with the Ravens the last few days and currently going through COVID-19 protocols before signing to the team's practice squad.

He had 59 tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 11 games this season with the Lions.

The former Clemson standout signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Vikings.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

