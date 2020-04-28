Former Clemson DB arrested
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:17 PM
Former Clemson DB Bashaud Breeland was arrested Thursday afternoon on five counts.

According to the York County Detention Center website, Breeland was charged with resisting arrest, transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with the seal broken, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

Breeland was a safety for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last season. He re-signed with Kansas City earlier this month after agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Breeland is the second former Clemson football player to be arrested in the last week. Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware was arrested Saturday in Greenville County for driving under the influence and with an open container of alcohol.

