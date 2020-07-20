Former Clemson DB agrees to rookie deal
by - Monday, July 20, 2020 3:00 PM
Former Clemson DB agrees to rookie deal

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace agreed to terms for his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Wallace was picked 127th overall within the fourth round and is projected a $706,113 signing bonus and $4,001,113 total deal (Spotrac).

Wallace earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior with 81 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks. He played in 59 games total as a Tiger with 36 starts, tallying 178 stops (5.5 for loss) with 21 pass breakups and five picks.

Wallace and his fellow rookies are supposed to report for training camp on Tuesday.

