Former Clemson CB signs with Redskins
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:38 PM
(USA TODAY Sports photo)
(USA TODAY Sports photo)

Former Clemson cornerback Coty Sensabaugh has landed on the Washington Redskins 53-man roster.

Sensabaugh played in four games with the Denver Broncos earlier this season, tallying two tackles.

Sensabaugh was drafted by his home-state Tennessee Titans in 2012 and played there through 2015. Since then, Sensabaugh has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

He was a co-captain for Clemson in 2011 and logged 1,550 snaps over 52 games as a Tiger.

