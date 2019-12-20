Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State depth charts

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson meet on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern in Glendale, Arizona's Fiesta Bowl. The winner moves on to face the winner of No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma for the national title in New Orleans on Jan. 13. Clemson seeks to keep its record perfect versus the Buckeyes all-time, 3-0 in meetings so far.

See how the rosters compare below in the Fiesta Bowl depth chart: