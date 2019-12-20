Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State depth charts
by - Correspondent - Friday, December 20, 2019 4:01 PM
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State depth charts

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson meet on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern in Glendale, Arizona's Fiesta Bowl.

The winner moves on to face the winner of No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma for the national title in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

Clemson seeks to keep its record perfect versus the Buckeyes all-time, 3-0 in meetings so far.

See how the rosters compare below in the Fiesta Bowl depth chart:


Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week