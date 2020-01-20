|
Fan Day details for Clemson Softball
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Softball is set to host its first-ever Fan Day at the Clemson Softball Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 25. The afternoon full of free activities will commence at 2 p.m. with gates opening at approximately 1:30 p.m. Fan Day is set to feature an autograph session, hitting demo with the team and Head Coach John Rittman, and tours of the facility.
Posters, schedule cards and other promotional materials will also be made available free for fans. Concession stands and the Tigers’ team shop by Fanatics will be open as well. Clemson kicks off its inaugural season at UCF’s Black & Gold tournament (Feb. 7-9). The Tigers’ home opener is set for Feb. 12 in a doubleheader against Western Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
