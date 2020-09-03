FOX Sports predicts top teams in ACC
by - Thursday, September 3, 2020 2:12 PM
FOX Sports predicts top teams in ACC

Who will Clemson play in the ACC Championship this December? Two main candidates have emerged.

The ACC media vote is set to be unveiled Friday but FOX Sports got theirs in already for the top-5 in the conference -- all picking Clemson at No. 1.

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer has Notre Dame as the next-best, followed by UNC, Miami and Louisville.

Fox lead CFB analyst Joel Klatt has the same top-4 but slips Virginia Tech in at fifth place.

Heisman winner and former USC standout Reggie Bush and FOX studio host Rob Stone have UNC as the ACC's No. 2, with Bush slotting Notre Dame behind Miami in fourth.

Former Trojans QB Matt Leinart and former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn also like Notre Dame as runner-up with Quinn slotting Miami as third, UNC fourth and Pittsburgh fifth.

FOX's ACC fan vote ranked them Clemson, Notre Dame, UNC, Miami and Louisville.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson TE out for season
Clemson TE out for season
WATCH: Clemson Football 2020 hype video
WATCH: Clemson Football 2020 hype video
Former Clemson OL listed among waived/injured players by Cowboys
Former Clemson OL listed among waived/injured players by Cowboys
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week