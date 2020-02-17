FIRST LOOK: Limited Edition Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The National Bobblehead Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead. This is part of a new college rivalry bobblehead series and each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 1,000. The rivalry bobbleheads are $60 each plus an $8 flat rate shipping charge per order and are scheduled to be delivered in June. Note that this is a special pre-sale price that is expected to go up once the bobbleheads arrive if any are still available.

The official bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.