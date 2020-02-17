FIRST LOOK: Limited Edition Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead released
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, February 17, 2020 1:18 PM
FIRST LOOK: Limited Edition Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead released

The National Bobblehead Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead.

This is part of a new college rivalry bobblehead series and each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 1,000.

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead Today **

The rivalry bobbleheads are $60 each plus an $8 flat rate shipping charge per order and are scheduled to be delivered in June.

Note that this is a special pre-sale price that is expected to go up once the bobbleheads arrive if any are still available.

The official bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry Bobblehead Today **

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers edged by UNCG to stop streak
Tigers edged by UNCG to stop streak
Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County
Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County
NCAA group considering move on one-time transfer rule
NCAA group considering move on one-time transfer rule
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week