ESPN's Lunardi projects Clemson in 'what if' NIT bracket
by - Correspondent - Friday, March 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Clemson is among a number of teams that didn't get a postseason shot. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)
Clemson is among a number of teams that didn't get a postseason shot. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)

The season ended unceremoniously across college basketball on Thursday due to the growing threat of COVID-19 (or coronavirus).

ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the nation's most famous bracketologist, put together how the March Madness picture stood through Thursday's action, where a good number of conference tournaments were at least started.

Lunardi projected Clemson, which improved to 16-15 with a win over Miami Wednesday, as a 6-seed in Wichita State's NIT regional, facing 3-seed Saint Louis. The Tigers faced Wichita State last season in the NIT, where the Shockers won 63-55.

He had NC State as one of the last four in the NCAA Tournament field to round out five projected ACC reps (Florida State as 2-seed; Duke as 3-seed; Louisville as 4-seed; Virginia as 6-seed).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Reports: NCAA set to grant year back to spring sports athletes
Reports: NCAA set to grant year back to spring sports athletes
Highly-rated WR has Clemson in final two
Highly-rated WR has Clemson in final two
Clemson basketball players react to abrupt season end
Clemson basketball players react to abrupt season end
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week