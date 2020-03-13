ESPN's Lunardi projects Clemson in 'what if' NIT bracket

ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the nation's most famous bracketologist, put together how the March Madness picture stood through Thursday's action, where a good number of conference tournaments were at least started.

Lunardi projected Clemson, which improved to 16-15 with a win over Miami Wednesday, as a 6-seed in Wichita State's NIT regional, facing 3-seed Saint Louis. The Tigers faced Wichita State last season in the NIT, where the Shockers won 63-55.

He had NC State as one of the last four in the NCAA Tournament field to round out five projected ACC reps (Florida State as 2-seed; Duke as 3-seed; Louisville as 4-seed; Virginia as 6-seed).