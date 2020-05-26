ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC

'WRU' is No. 2 (in the ACC)? ESPN writer David Hale is doing his position-by-position projections for the ACC and he ranked Clemson second-best in the wide receiver/tight ends category behind Louisville on Tuesday. Hale was quick to point out that on talent alone, Clemson holds the top spot: To head off the inevitable feedback on my idiocy: If I was picking based purely on talent, yes, Clemson’s group is far and away No. 1. But Lou showed a lot more consistent production & didn’t lose someone the caliber of Higgins. So, for now, Lou > Clemson in my eyes. — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 26, 2020 Clemson is losing over 40 percent of its receiving production (in yards and touchdowns) largely with early second-round pick Tee Higgins' departure. Louisville is buoyed by junior Chatarius Atwell, who totaled 70 catches for 1,276 yards and 12 scores last season. No. 2 receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is back also after averaging 18.1 yards per catch with six touchdowns and sophomore tight end Marshon Ford posted seven receiving scores in his 20 catches last season as well. Overall, they return five of their top-6 receivers and 84 percent of the total receptions, per Hale.

As Hale pointed out, Clemson's talent is undeniable. With the addition of E.J. Williams in the 2020 class, the Tigers have six 4-star or higher rated prospects in the receiver corps. The numbers last year showed them underperforming to that talent, however:

More Ross: He was in the slot A LOT more in 2019 (31 slot targets vs just 9 in 2018) but that wasn't the problem. Just 1 of 8 drops came from slot position, avg 2 more yd/catch from slot & TD rate was almost double. Health & position inconsistency may be root of issues. — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 26, 2020

Lville was the most productive WR/TE unit in the ACC last year, despite too many drops. Return 5 of top 6 receivers from 2019 & 84% of total receptions (+ a very good QB).



Also, Fr TE Marshon Ford just scratching surface: 1st 8 games: 8-145-2; last 5: 12-147-5. — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 26, 2020

Other Hale rankings so far:

My 2020 QB rankings right now:

1. Clemson

2. UNC

3. Lou

4. VT

5. Miami

6. Cuse

7. Wake

8. Duke

9. Pitt

10. FSU

11. NCSU

12. UVA

13. BC

14. GT

*based appx 80% on expected starter, 20% on bench — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 18, 2020

My early ACC 2020 OL rankings:

1. BC

2. Clemson

3. VT

4. Cuse

5. UNC

6. Pitt

7. NCSU

8. Duke

9. UVA

10. Lou

11. Wake

12. FSU

13. Miami

14. GT — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 21, 2020