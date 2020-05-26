BREAKING

ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
by - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:18 AM
Justyn Ross is set to have surgery soon and looks to anchor a more productive group this year.
Justyn Ross is set to have surgery soon and looks to anchor a more productive group this year.

'WRU' is No. 2 (in the ACC)?

ESPN writer David Hale is doing his position-by-position projections for the ACC and he ranked Clemson second-best in the wide receiver/tight ends category behind Louisville on Tuesday.

Hale was quick to point out that on talent alone, Clemson holds the top spot:

Clemson is losing over 40 percent of its receiving production (in yards and touchdowns) largely with early second-round pick Tee Higgins' departure.

Louisville is buoyed by junior Chatarius Atwell, who totaled 70 catches for 1,276 yards and 12 scores last season. No. 2 receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is back also after averaging 18.1 yards per catch with six touchdowns and sophomore tight end Marshon Ford posted seven receiving scores in his 20 catches last season as well.

Overall, they return five of their top-6 receivers and 84 percent of the total receptions, per Hale.

As Hale pointed out, Clemson's talent is undeniable. With the addition of E.J. Williams in the 2020 class, the Tigers have six 4-star or higher rated prospects in the receiver corps. The numbers last year showed them underperforming to that talent, however:

Other Hale rankings so far:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back
LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week