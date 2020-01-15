ESPN highlights of Clemson's win over Duke, Coach K reacts to loss

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Basketball team had a huge 79-72 win against No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night. It was the first time that the Tigers have beaten North Carolina and Duke in the same season since 1990.

Check out the highlights of the contest and some of Coach K's reaction to the loss in the following videos:

Clemson: Basketball School pic.twitter.com/OghihXNNnM — Saturday Down South (@SDS) January 15, 2020

Coach K reacts to the loss at Clemson pic.twitter.com/3UUGkdyMGd — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2020