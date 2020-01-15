BREAKING

ESPN highlights of Clemson's win over Duke, Coach K reacts to loss
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 11:56 AM
Clemson was excited after the win (Joshua S. Kelly - USA Today Sports)
Clemson was excited after the win (Joshua S. Kelly - USA Today Sports)

The Clemson Basketball team had a huge 79-72 win against No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that the Tigers have beaten North Carolina and Duke in the same season since 1990.

Check out the highlights of the contest and some of Coach K's reaction to the loss in the following videos:

